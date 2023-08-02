Ex-South African President Zuma Back From Russia After Treatment - Foundation

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has returned to the country after receiving medical treatment in Russia, Jacob Zuma Foundation said on Wednesday, adding that the check up had gone well

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Former South African President Jacob Zuma has returned to the country after receiving medical treatment in Russia, Jacob Zuma Foundation said on Wednesday, adding that the check up had gone well.

On July 14, the former president's foundation confirmed media reports that Zuma was in Russia for health reasons.

"The JG Zuma Foundation is glad to announce that its patron has recently returned from his medically related trip to the Russian Federation. The check up and observations went well," the foundation said in a statement.

Zuma's return is also partially caused by the private prosecution case to be heard by the high court in the South African city of Pietermaritzburg on August 4, the foundation added.

In 2021, Zuma faced 16 charges of bribery and fraud in connection with the acquisition of fighter jets and patrol boats during his term as vice-president back in the late 1990s.

He was also charged with disrespect of the court and sentenced to 15 months of incarceration. In summer 2021, he started serving his sentence, but was released on medical parole two months later. However, in November 2022, South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that Zuma should return to prison. Zuma appealed the order to the Constitutional Court. On July 13, media reported that the court dismissed the appeal and upheld a ruling that the former president must complete his jail term.

Zuma established the Jacob Zuma Foundation even before becoming the president of South Africa in order to support social and economic upliftment of South Africa's poor people in rural areas through various programs in the spheres of education, housing, sports and agriculture, as well as through providing bursaries.