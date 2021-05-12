UrduPoint.com
Ex-South Korean Prime Minister Says US Doing Utmost To Help With Vaccine Shortages

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:33 PM

Ex-South Korean Prime Minister Says US Doing Utmost to Help With Vaccine Shortages

Former South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn said that the United States is willing to do its utmost to help the country solve its vaccine shortage problem after meeting with White House policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Former South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn said that the United States is willing to do its utmost to help the country solve its vaccine shortage problem after meeting with White House policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell.

"An alliance is about helping the other when they are in need -- the U.S. helping us when we are in need and we helping when the U.S. is in need -- and the key issue now is vaccines," Hwang said as quoted by Yonhap news.

According to Hwang, Campbell said he would personally deliver Hwang's request for 10 million vaccine doses to the White House.

He added that a US pharmaceutical firm is planning to sign a big vaccine supply deal with South Korea when the South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Washington in the upcoming week.

Moon will hold his first in person meeting with US President Joe Biden on May 21.

Biden previously mentioned how the US will become an "arsenal" for vaccines worldwide and promised to provide shots to other countries as soon as the US determines it has more than enough to vaccinate its own population.

According to the Biden Administration, up to 60 million vaccine doses of AstraZeneca will be distributed to other countries with most departing to India.

Hwang served as acting President for South Korea from 2016 to 2017. He had then taken a break from politics but declared his return late last month.

