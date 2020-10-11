UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Soviet Leader Gorbachev Says Real Talks Must Follow Karabakh Ceasefire

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Ex-Soviet Leader Gorbachev Says Real Talks Must Follow Karabakh Ceasefire

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev told Sputnik on Saturday that although he welcomed the Moscow-mediated humanitarian ceasefire in the disputed breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, real negotiations between Yerevan and Baku must follow in spite of all the hurdles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev told Sputnik on Saturday that although he welcomed the Moscow-mediated humanitarian ceasefire in the disputed breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, real negotiations between Yerevan and Baku must follow in spite of all the hurdles.

Gorbachev was the leader of the Soviet Union between 1985 and 1991. He was the first-ever and the last president of the USSR in 1990-1991, the years Armenia and Azerbaijan first engaged in a conflict over the Armenian-majority region of Nagorno-Karabakh after it proclaimed independence from what was the Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan.

"I support the decision [taken to cease hostilities]. But it is very important that the matter does not end with an armistice, which is why the commitment of the two countries to negotiate the settlement of the conflict is so important.

These will be very difficult negotiations. The issue is complicated and old. But it cannot be left unresolved for years, decades. This first step must be followed by real negotiations," Gorbachev said.

The former Soviet leader noted that Russia played an active role in achieving the recent ceasefire.

On Friday night, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh starting noon (08:00 GMT) following 10-hour talks in the Russian capital of Moscow. The ceasefire is intended to allow both sides to exchange captured individuals and bodies of those deceased. However, the parties soon accused each other of violating the truce.

The large-scale hostilities in the Armenian-majority breakaway region erupted on September 27 when both parties accused each other of violating the 1994 ceasefire

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Yerevan Baku Armenia Independence Azerbaijan September All From

Recent Stories

International Humanitarian City, International Fed ..

6 minutes ago

Severe Flooding in Vietnam Leaves 5 People Dead, 6 ..

24 minutes ago

Ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a positi ..

2 seconds ago

De Bruyne tips England to shine at Euros, World Cu ..

24 minutes ago

Celebrities lead TED global call to act on climate ..

24 minutes ago

Arte, BBC, Le Monde win top French war reporting a ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.