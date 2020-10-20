UrduPoint.com
Ex-Soviet Leader Says Situation In Europe 'Worrying,' Vital To Cherish Russian-German Ties

Ex-Soviet Leader Says Situation in Europe 'Worrying,' Vital to Cherish Russian-German Ties

The situation in Europe and the world is worrisome, so it is critical to "cherish" Russian-German relations, warding off attempts to pit the two nations against each other, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev said on Tuesday

The remarks were made at an online discussion devoted to the 30th anniversary of the Treaty on the Final Settlement with Respect to Germany, also known as the Two Plus Four Agreement. The document, signed by the German Democratic Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany, as well as the Soviet Union, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, paved the way for German reunification on October 3, 1990.

"The foundations of relations between Russia and Germany are solid and, I believe and hope, durable. It is our duty to cherish relations between our countries.

No one should be allowed to try to put our peoples at loggerheads. This is especially important now, when many things in the world are causing concern. The situation in the world and Europe is worrying," Gorbachev said in a video message to the participants of the discussion.

The ex-Soviet leader noted that the reasons for the current situation were complex. He also pointed to "the responsibility of those who declared themselves winners in the Cold War and appropriated 'special rights' in world politics."

"Much of what we were building 30 years ago disarmament treaties, cooperation programs and, most importantly, trust has been derailed. Now great efforts, political will and wisdom are needed to restore trust and return on the path of cooperation," he added.

According to Gorbachev, it is a difficult, but an attainable goal.

