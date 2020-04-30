UrduPoint.com
Ex-Spanish Prime Minister Rajoy Faces Fine For Violating Quarantine Rules - Reports

Thu 30th April 2020

Ex-Spanish Prime Minister Rajoy Faces Fine for Violating Quarantine Rules - Reports

Former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy can be fined for violating the coronavirus-related restrictions after being spotted working out outdoors during the lockdown, the Efe news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources from the Spanish government

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy can be fined for violating the coronavirus-related restrictions after being spotted working out outdoors during the lockdown, the Efe news agency reported on Thursday, citing sources from the Spanish government.

Earlier in April, the La Sexta tv channel shared a video that showed Rajoy practicing racewalking despite current restrictions on movement. Spain introduced a state of high alert on March 14, and citizens are only allowed to go to their working place, nearest shop or pharmacy.

The restriction on practicing sports is set to be lifted on May 2.

Spanish police have looked into La Sexta's video, and now it is up to local authorities in Madrid to decide on the fine for Rajoy.

According to Efe, the sources from the government said that the former prime minister would receive the same treatment as any other Spanish citizen. The violation of the quarantine regime in Spain is punishable by a fine of up to 1,500 Euros ($1,626).

