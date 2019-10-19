UrduPoint.com
Ex-Speaker Of Ivorian Parliament Announces Decision To Run For Presidency

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:44 PM

The former head of the parliament of Côte d'Ivoire, Guillaume Soro, announced on Saturday his intention to run for the Ivorian presidency in the 2020 election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The former head of the parliament of Côte d'Ivoire, Guillaume Soro, announced on Saturday his intention to run for the Ivorian presidency in the 2020 election.

"It is decided. I am a candidate.

I am a candidate in 2020," Soro said in an interview with the France 24 broadcaster when asked whether he was going to run in the presidential election next year.

In February, Soro announced his resignation from the parliamentary chairmanship. He has previously served as the country's prime minister (2007-2012) and as the secretary general of the rebel coalition of New Forces of Côte d'Ivoire.

