Ex-Special Envoy For Guantanamo To Lead US Legal Efforts On Afghan Evacuees - Reports

Thu 09th September 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Former US special envoy for Guantanamo Lee Wolosky will lead the Biden administration's legal efforts on resettling Afghan evacuees in the United States, Axios reported.

Wolosky, who worked on Guantanamo under President Barack Obama, will serve as a special counsel to Joe Biden and will leave his current position in Jenner & Block LLP, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

By adding an experienced attorney, President Joe Biden is trying to ensure that his resettlement program continues working on a solid legal base, the report added.

Wolosky served as Director of Transnational Threats on the National Security Council under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

On Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the United States has so far admitted more than 40,000 Afghan evacuees.

