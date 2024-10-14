Open Menu

Ex-Stasi Officer Jailed Over 1974 Berlin Border Killing

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A former East German secret police officer was sentenced to 10 years in jail for shooting dead a Polish man trying to flee to the West 50 years ago, in a landmark ruling Monday.

The decision, almost 35 years after the Berlin Wall fell, marks the first murder conviction for a former Stasi officer for a homicide committed on duty, according to historians.

The Berlin court found ex-Stasi officer Martin Naumann, 80, guilty of murder for killing Czeslaw Kukuczka at close range as he sought to flee through Berlin's Friedrichstrasse border point in 1974.

Judge Bernd Miczajka said the court had no doubt that Naumann was the gunman in the killing that was "carried out mercilessly" at the orders of the Stasi, adding that those who gave the order could no longer be brought to justice.

Speaking ahead of the verdict, Daniela Muenkel, the head of the Stasi archives in Berlin, had said a conviction would have "great symbolic significance" in Germany's efforts to atone for the injustices of the communist dictatorship.

Three West German schoolgirls returning from a class trip witnessed the killing at the crossing, dubbed the "Palace of Tears" for its frequent sad farewells.

Now adults, they were called to testify during Naumann's trial in Berlin.

Prosecutors had called for Naumann to be jailed for 12 years, branding the shooting "an insidious case of murder".

Naumann denied the charges through his defence lawyers but declined to address the court.

The defence had argued there was no proof Naumann was the shooter -- or that the killing constituted murder rather than manslaughter, on which the statute of limitations would have expired.

In all, at least 140 people were killed trying to cross the Berlin Wall between 1961 and 1989, and hundreds more died while trying to flee East Germany by other means.

