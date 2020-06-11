UrduPoint.com
Ex-State Dept. Inspector General Tells US Lawmakers Senior Official Tried To 'Bully' Him

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 01:43 AM

Ex-State Dept. Inspector General Tells US Lawmakers Senior Official Tried to 'Bully' Him

Fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick in an interview with US lawmakers released on Wednesday said a senior official had tried to bully him over the direction of ongoing investigations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick in an interview with US lawmakers released on Wednesday said a senior official had tried to bully him over the direction of ongoing investigations.

Before he was terminated in May, Linick was probing allegations that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo abused department resources and improperly approved arms sales to Gulf State allies, among other accusations.

"I would say that sometimes the relationship was professional.

.. other times, he [Management Undersecretary Brian Bulatao] tried to bully me," Linick said in an interview with members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Linick also said Bulatao wanted to take control of a leak investigation that was being conducted.

US lawmakers have accused the Trump administration of firing Linick for probing the possible unlawful authorization of $8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

