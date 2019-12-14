UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Sudanese President Omar Bashir Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison For Corruption - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 03:13 PM

Ex-Sudanese President Omar Bashir Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Corruption - Reports

A court in Khartoum sentenced former Sudanese President Omar Bashir to two years in prison on corruption charges, the Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) A court in Khartoum sentenced former Sudanese President Omar Bashir to two years in prison on corruption charges, the Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Investigators of the military prosecutor's office found and seized $351,000, 6 million Euros ($6.67 million), and 5 million Sudanese Pounds (about $105,000) when searching the house where Bashir lived before being removed from power.

Subsequently, the former president was charged with "keeping foreign Currency, corruption and illegal receipt of gifts.

"

Bashir governed Sudan for decades before he was overthrown by a military coup in April, which brought the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to power after months of anti-government protests. However, the demonstrations continued with opposition protesters calling on the TMC to transfer power to a civilian-led government.

The TMC and the opposition subsequently concluded a power-sharing agreement, establishing the Sovereign Council.

Related Topics

Corruption Khartoum Sudan April From Government Agreement Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Eight injured in Nowshera cylinder explosion

11 minutes ago

French Oil Giant Total Says Fire Breaks Out at Ref ..

11 minutes ago

ACE recovers Rs. 2.4b, retrieves1219 kanal land

11 minutes ago

One killed, seven injured in truck, rickshaw colli ..

18 minutes ago

First home Test called off owing to rain, poor lig ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.