Ex-Sudanese President Omar Bashir Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison For Corruption - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 03:13 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) A court in Khartoum sentenced former Sudanese President Omar Bashir to two years in prison on corruption charges, the Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Saturday.
Investigators of the military prosecutor's office found and seized $351,000, 6 million Euros ($6.67 million), and 5 million Sudanese Pounds (about $105,000) when searching the house where Bashir lived before being removed from power.
Subsequently, the former president was charged with "keeping foreign Currency, corruption and illegal receipt of gifts.
Bashir governed Sudan for decades before he was overthrown by a military coup in April, which brought the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to power after months of anti-government protests. However, the demonstrations continued with opposition protesters calling on the TMC to transfer power to a civilian-led government.
The TMC and the opposition subsequently concluded a power-sharing agreement, establishing the Sovereign Council.