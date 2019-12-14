Ex-Sudanese President To Serve Sentence In 'Social Correctional Facility' - Reports
Former Sudanese President Omar Bashir, who was sentenced on Saturday to two years in prison, will serve his sentence in a "social correctional facility," the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported on Saturday
Earlier in the day, a court in Khartoum sentenced Bashir to two years in prison in a corruption case.
The media have not yet clarified what a "social correctional facility" is.
Bashir governed Sudan for decades before he was overthrown by a military coup in April, which brought the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to power after months of anti-government protests.
However, the demonstrations continued, with opposition protesters calling on the TMC to transfer power to a civilian-led government.
The TMC and the opposition subsequently concluded a power-sharing agreement, establishing the Sovereign Council.
In May of 2019, Bashir was also charged with incitement and involvement in the killing of demonstrators during the anti-government protests that led to his overthrow.