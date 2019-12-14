UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Sudanese President To Serve Sentence In 'Social Correctional Facility' - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 08:38 PM

Ex-Sudanese President to Serve Sentence in 'Social Correctional Facility' - Reports

Former Sudanese President Omar Bashir, who was sentenced on Saturday to two years in prison, will serve his sentence in a "social correctional facility," the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Former Sudanese President Omar Bashir, who was sentenced on Saturday to two years in prison, will serve his sentence in a "social correctional facility," the Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a court in Khartoum sentenced Bashir to two years in prison in a corruption case.

The media have not yet clarified what a "social correctional facility" is.

Bashir governed Sudan for decades before he was overthrown by a military coup in April, which brought the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to power after months of anti-government protests.

However, the demonstrations continued, with opposition protesters calling on the TMC to transfer power to a civilian-led government.

The TMC and the opposition subsequently concluded a power-sharing agreement, establishing the Sovereign Council.

In May of 2019, Bashir was also charged with incitement and involvement in the killing of demonstrators during the anti-government protests that led to his overthrow.

Related Topics

Corruption Khartoum Sudan April May 2019 Media Government Agreement Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt updating technical education: Minister

2 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive inaugurated

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister arrives in Riyadh to meet Saudi lea ..

2 minutes ago

Uplift of backward areas among priorities of gover ..

2 minutes ago

Three Dead, 15 Missing in Flooded Chinese Mine - R ..

5 minutes ago

Books by Pakistani women launched at High Commissi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.