Ex-Sudanese President to Serve Sentence in 'Social Correctional Facility' - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Former Sudanese President Omar Bashir, who was sentenced on Saturday to two years in prison, will serve his sentence in a "social correctional facility," the Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a court in Khartoum sentenced Bashir to two years in prison in a corruption case.

The media have not yet clarified what a "social correctional facility" is.

Bashir governed Sudan for decades before he was overthrown by a military coup in April, which brought the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to power after months of anti-government protests.

However, the demonstrations continued, with opposition protesters calling on the TMC to transfer power to a civilian-led government.

The TMC and the opposition subsequently concluded a power-sharing agreement, establishing the Sovereign Council.

In May of 2019, Bashir was also charged with incitement and involvement in the killing of demonstrators during the anti-government protests that led to his overthrow.