KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) The court verdict in the corruption case against former Sudanese President Omar Bashir will be appealed, Bashir's lawyer Ahmed Ibrahim al-Tahir told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Saturday, a court in Khartoum sentenced the former president, who governed Sudan for decades before he was overthrown by a military coup in April, to two years in prison on corruption charges. However, Bashir's supporters claimed that the trial was politicized and attempted to sabotage the announcement of the sentence shouting slogans in support of the former leader.

"The defense commission will appeal within 15 days in connection with the ruling [which orders] Bashir to serve his two-year sentence in one of the correctional facilities," al-Tahir said.

According to the lawyer, the defense has two options, namely to bring the case to either Appeal or Supreme court. He stressed that the verdict was unlawful and did not comply with the facts.

The lawyer also stated that prosecutors' claims regarding other lawsuits, which Bashir should face, are politicized as well as the ruling.

"Bashir expected and was ready for a harsher sentence as he knew that these courts are more committed to the political course than the body performing legal functions," he added.

Investigators of the military prosecutor's office found and seized $351,000, 6 million Euros ($6.67 million), and 5 million Sudanese Pounds (about $105,000) while searching the house where Bashir lived before being removed from power. As a result, the former leader was charged with "keeping foreign Currency, corruption and illegal receipt of gifts."

At the court, the prosecutor stated that Bashir admitted to receiving large sums of money from Saudi Arabia's crown prince and former king. Meanwhile, the defense said that the money was given to Bashir "as a person, not as a president." The former president said that he used the money for donations, and not for his own benefit.

In May of 2019, Bashir was also charged with incitement and involvement in demonstrators' killing during the anti-government protests that led to his overthrow.