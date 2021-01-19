Ex-Swiss Ambassador to Russia Got Vaccinated With Sputnik V Before Departure - Embassy

Former Swiss Ambassador in Moscow Yves Rossier was inoculated against COVID-19 with Russian vaccine Sputnik V shortly before leaving Russia, a representative of Switzerland's embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Shortly before leaving Moscow at the end of December 2020, Switzerland's ambassador at the time, Yves Rossier, got a shot of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V along with several other embassy personnel," the representative said.

Rossier had served as Switzerland's ambassador to Russia since 2017.

Krystina Marty Lang replaced him in January.

Sputnik V was registered by the Russian government on August 11. The medication is built on a human adenoviral vector platform. The latest interim clinical results in mid-December established its efficacy at 91.4 percent.

The final phase of clinical studies for the vaccine is still underway, however, it has already been registered by such countries as Algeria, Argentina, Belarus, Bolivia, Palestine, Paraguay, Serbia and Venezuela.