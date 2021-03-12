Ex-Team Sky doctor guilty of ordering testosterone for cyclist: tribunal

Ex-Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman ordered banned testosterone knowing or believing it was to be given to a rider for the purposes of doping, a tribunal found on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Ex-Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman ordered banned testosterone knowing or believing it was to be given to a rider for the purposes of doping, a tribunal found on Friday.

Freeman accepted 18 of 22 charges against him relating to the ordering of a package of Testogel to British Cycling headquarters in 2011 but denied the central charge regarding its purpose.

He claimed the testosterone had been ordered to treat former performance director Shane Sutton's erectile dysfunction, which the Australian strenuously denied.