UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Team Sky Doctor Guilty Of Ordering Testosterone For Cyclist: Tribunal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:11 PM

Ex-Team Sky doctor guilty of ordering testosterone for cyclist: tribunal

Ex-Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman ordered banned testosterone knowing or believing it was to be given to a rider for the purposes of doping, a tribunal found on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Ex-Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman ordered banned testosterone knowing or believing it was to be given to a rider for the purposes of doping, a tribunal found on Friday.

Freeman accepted 18 of 22 charges against him relating to the ordering of a package of Testogel to British Cycling headquarters in 2011 but denied the central charge regarding its purpose.

He claimed the testosterone had been ordered to treat former performance director Shane Sutton's erectile dysfunction, which the Australian strenuously denied.

Related Topics

Cycling Doctor

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces squad for South Africa, Zimbabw ..

7 minutes ago

Iran urges U.S. to remove "illegal" sanctions

1 minute ago

Raj becomes first Indian woman past 10,000 runs

4 minutes ago

Gunmen Attack School in North-Western Nigeria, Kid ..

4 minutes ago

China hopes upcoming dialogue with U.S. stable dev ..

4 minutes ago

AFC Asian Cup officially choose UAE to host Group ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.