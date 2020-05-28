UrduPoint.com
Ex-Tehran Mayor Elected As Iran's Parliament Speaker - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Ex-Tehran Mayor Elected as Iran's Parliament Speaker - Reports

The Iranian parliament on Thursday elected Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, an ex-Tehran mayor and former police chief, as its speaker, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported

On Wednesday, the country's new legislature, dominated by the conservatives, convened for the first time following February elections.

On Wednesday, the country's new legislature, dominated by the conservatives, convened for the first time following February elections.

Ali Larijani, who was the speaker from 2008, did not run in the legislative elections, preferring to return to teaching at university.

Ghalibaf, 58, began his military career during the Iran-Iraq War. In his early 20s, he became chief commander of Imam Reza Brigade and later took the helm of Nasr Division.

After the end of the war, he headed the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Bureau and then commanded the IRGC air force. From 2000 to 2005, he served as the national police chief. After finishing his police career, he held the post of the mayor of the capital until August 2017.

In 2005 and 2013, the politician ran in presidential elections. In 2017, he also registered his bid, but later withdrew from the race in favor of Muslim cleric Ebrahim Raisi's candidacy.

