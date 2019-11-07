UrduPoint.com
Ex Texas Mayor, Others Guilty Of Laundering $154Mln In Health Fraud Scheme - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:40 AM

Ex Texas Mayor, Others Guilty of Laundering $154Mln in Health Fraud Scheme - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) A US Federal court found a former Texas mayor and two other co-conspirators guilty of laundering $154 million in a health care fraud scheme, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"A federal jury found three individuals associated with dozens of hospice and home health companies guilty today for their roles in a $154 million health care fraud scheme, one of which was a mayor in Texas at the time," the release said on Wednesday.

The court found Rodney Mesquias, Henry McInnis and former Rio Bravo mayor Francisco Pena guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, the release said.

The Justice Department said Mesquias and McInnis were also found guilty on six counts of health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

In addition, Pena was convicted on one count of health care fraud, obstruction of health care investigations and one count of false statements, while Mesquias and Pena were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks.

US Judge Rolando Olvera set the sentencing for the defendants on June 17, 2020, the release said.

