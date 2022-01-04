UrduPoint.com

Ex-Theranos Chief Found Guilty On 4 Counts In Investor Fraud Case - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 05:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) A US jury convicted former founder of the Theranos health tech company Elizabeth Holmes on four of 11 charges she faced related to defrauding investors, ABC news reported.

Holmes will be sentenced at a later date, but she could face decades in prison, the report said after the verdict was read on Monday.

The company attracted millions in investment on claims that it invented reliable methods to test blood for a range of diseases using only several drops before media suggested in 2015 that the company's own testing equipment might produce unreliable results and that Theranos was using other manufacturers' machines to run their tests.

The media claims were followed by closer examinations by the authorities, lawsuits and, eventually, criminal charges for Holmes and former Theranos CFO Ramesh Balwani.

Holmes testified during the trial that Balwani, with whom she was romantically involved, abused and held control over her during the time when the alleged crimes occurred.

