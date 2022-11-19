UrduPoint.com

Published November 19, 2022

Ex-Theranos Chief Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) A US court has found the former founder of the Theranos health tech company, Elizabeth Holmes, guilty of defrauding investors and sentenced her to 11 years and three months in prison, CNN reported on Friday.

In January 2022, a US jury convicted Holmes on four of 11 charges she faced related to defrauding investors.

According to the report, Judge Edward Davila sentenced Holmes to 11 years and three months in prison and three years of supervision after her release. Theranos' ex-founder was ordered to turn herself into custody on April 27, 2023. Holmes is expected to appeal the court's decision, the report said.

Holmes' defense asked the judge to sentence her to up to 18 months of incarceration followed by probation and community service, and the prosecution asked for a 15-year prison term, probation, and restitution, CNN reported.

The company attracted millions in investment on claims that it invented reliable methods to test blood for a range of diseases using only several drops before media suggested in 2015 that the company's own testing equipment might produce unreliable results and that Theranos was using other manufacturers' machines to run their tests.

The media claims were followed by closer examinations by the authorities, lawsuits, and, eventually, criminal charges for Holmes and former Theranos CFO Ramesh Balwani.

Holmes testified during the trial that Balwani, with whom she was romantically involved, abused and held control over her during the time when the alleged crimes occurred.

