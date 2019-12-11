UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Top Mexican Security Official Charged In El Chapo Cartel Drugs Plot - US Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

Ex-Top Mexican Security Official Charged in El Chapo Cartel Drugs Plot - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Mexico's former top federal public security official Genaro Garcia Luna has been arrested and charged with receiving millions of Dollars from the Sinaloa drugs cartel, led by Joaquin Guzman Loera, also known as "El Chapo," the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.

"An indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn charging Genaro Garcia Luna, the former Secretary of Public Security in Mexico from 2006 to 2012, with three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and one count of making false statements," the release said.

In exchange for multi-million Dollar bribes, Garcia Luna allegedly permitted the Sinaloa cartel, one of the wealthiest and most powerful crime organizations in the world, to operate with impunity in Mexico, the Justice Department said.

On Monday, US federal agents arrested Garcia Luna in Dallas, Texas.

Luna led Mexico's Federal Investigation Agency from 2001 to 2005, and he served as the country's Secretary of Public Security, controlling its Federal Police Force, from 2006 to 2012, the release said.

On two occasions, the Sinaloa cartel personally delivered bribe payments to Garcia Luna in briefcases containing between three and five million dollars. If convicted, Luna faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in jail and a maximum life sentence, the Justice Department said.

Related Topics

World Police Exchange Dollar Drugs Jail Dallas Mexico Federal Investigation Agency From Top Million Court

Recent Stories

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

26 minutes ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

36 minutes ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

56 minutes ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

1 hour ago

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz's travel to ab ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.