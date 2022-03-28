Ex-Top Polish Diplomat Czaputowicz Says Biden Declared New Cold War in His Warsaw Speech

Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Monday that US President Joe Biden declared a new cold war during his speech in Warsaw over the weekend

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Monday that US President Joe Biden declared a new cold war during his speech in Warsaw over the weekend.

Wrapping up his European tour, Biden said during his Saturday speech on Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." Later, a White House official said that Biden's words about Putin were not endorsing a regime change in Russia.

"President Biden's visit had a global and historic dimension. The performance in the courtyard of the royal castle was built in such a way as to open a new chapter in history. In this speech, the president of the United States declared a new cold war," Czaputowicz said in an interview with the Rzeczpospolita daily.

The minister compared Biden's speech with that of ex-UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivered in Fulton in 1946, when he told about "iron curtain."