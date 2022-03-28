UrduPoint.com

Ex-Top Polish Diplomat Czaputowicz Says Biden Declared New Cold War In His Warsaw Speech

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 02:11 PM

Ex-Top Polish Diplomat Czaputowicz Says Biden Declared New Cold War in His Warsaw Speech

Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Monday that US President Joe Biden declared a new cold war during his speech in Warsaw over the weekend

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Monday that US President Joe Biden declared a new cold war during his speech in Warsaw over the weekend.

Wrapping up his European tour, Biden said during his Saturday speech on Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." Later, a White House official said that Biden's words about Putin were not endorsing a regime change in Russia.

"President Biden's visit had a global and historic dimension. The performance in the courtyard of the royal castle was built in such a way as to open a new chapter in history. In this speech, the president of the United States declared a new cold war," Czaputowicz said in an interview with the Rzeczpospolita daily.

The minister compared Biden's speech with that of ex-UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivered in Fulton in 1946, when he told about "iron curtain."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia White House Visit Churchill Warsaw Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakis ..

Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakistan tour

24 minutes ago
 PPP will not take part in PDM gathering today

PPP will not take part in PDM gathering today

32 minutes ago
 LPR Denies Reports About Ukrainian Counter-Offensi ..

LPR Denies Reports About Ukrainian Counter-Offensive in Kharkiv Region

38 seconds ago
 Mongolia logs 69 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia logs 69 new COVID-19 cases

40 seconds ago
 Omicron Peak Passed in South Korea - President Moo ..

Omicron Peak Passed in South Korea - President Moon Jae-in

41 seconds ago
 Cavusoglu, Kuleba Discuss Upcoming Moscow-Kiev Tal ..

Cavusoglu, Kuleba Discuss Upcoming Moscow-Kiev Talks in Istanbul -Turkish Foreig ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>