Ex-Tory Leadership Candidate Stewart Will Not Run For Parliament, Quits Conservative Party

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:51 PM

Former UK Conservative Party leadership candidate Rory Stewart announced on Friday his decision not to run in the next parliamentary elections and to quit the party amid continued Brexit frenzy in the United Kingdom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Former UK Conservative Party leadership candidate Rory Stewart announced on Friday his decision not to run in the next parliamentary elections and to quit the party amid continued Brexit frenzy in the United Kingdom.

In early September, Stewart along with 21 other Tories had their whips removed, one of the most serious forms of punishment that can be inflicted on a lawmaker, after he sided with opposition to seize control of the parliament's agenda.

"It's been a great privilege to serve Penrith and The Border for the last ten years, so it is with sadness that I am announcing that I will be standing down at the next election, and that I have also resigned from the Conservative Party," Stewart tweeted.

Initially, Stewart had said that he would run as an independent in the next election if he could not run for the Conservatives � having his whip withdrawn meant Stewart was able to keep his parliamentary seat but only as an independent.

The announcement comes amid continued frustration and divisiveness in UK politics surrounding the nation's divorce from the European Union, which is scheduled for October 31.

