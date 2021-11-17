UrduPoint.com

Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Pleads Not Guilty On Contempt For Congress Charge - Court Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 11:42 PM

Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Pleads Not Guilty on Contempt for Congress Charge - Court Filing

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has pleaded not guilty on the contempt for Congress charge in connection with the January 6 events and waived his right for arraignment scheduled for Thursday, according to a court document filed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has pleaded not guilty on the contempt for Congress charge in connection with the January 6 events and waived his right for arraignment scheduled for Thursday, according to a court document filed on Wednesday.

"I do hereby waive formal arraignment and enter my plea of not guilty to the indictment this 17th day of November, 2021 and ask the Court to accept this plea and waiver pursuant to Rule 10(b)(3), obviating the need to conduct an arraignment during the virtual status conference scheduled for November 18, 2021, which I will attend with my attorneys," the court document said.

On Monday, Bannon appeared in a US court after surrendering himself to the FBI on charges of contempt of Congress related to his refusal to testify before the US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6.

Related Topics

Trump January November Congress FBI Court

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed attends opening of 13th World Pro ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends opening of 13th World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championsh ..

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week 2021 ..

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week 2021 opens on Sunday under Mansour ..

21 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Merkel Come to Understanding on Action ..

Lukashenko, Merkel Come to Understanding on Actions to Resolve Migrants Crisis - ..

8 minutes ago
 Guterres Deeply Concerned by Yemen's Houthis Detai ..

Guterres Deeply Concerned by Yemen's Houthis Detaining 2 UN Employees - Spokespe ..

8 minutes ago
 UK Agreement With Ukraine Proves Increase of UK Ac ..

UK Agreement With Ukraine Proves Increase of UK Activity Near Russian Borders - ..

8 minutes ago
 US Treasury Market Needs to Be Strengthened Before ..

US Treasury Market Needs to Be Strengthened Before 'Next Big Shock' - New York F ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.