Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Sentenced To 4 Months, $6,500 Fine For Contempt Of Congress

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Ex-Trump Adviser Bannon Sentenced to 4 Months, $6,500 Fine for Contempt of Congress

Former Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon has been sentenced on Friday to four months in prison and a $6500 fine on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Select Committee investigating the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Former Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon has been sentenced on Friday to four months in prison and a $6500 fine on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Select Committee investigating the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"I respect the judge, the sentence he came down with today is his decision," Bannon told reporters shortly after the sentence was handed down.

Bannon added that there would be "a very vigorous appeal process" and also noted that there are "multiple areas of appeal."

Judge Carl Nichols said he is suspending the prison sentence until the appeals process is complete.

Bannon did not produce any documents in response to the subpoena, claiming executive privilege. The Justice Department had called for Nichols to sentence Bannon to six months in prison and impose a $200,000 fine.

Bannon dedicated his remarks to the upcoming November 8 midterm elections, calling them a judgment day for the "illegitimate Biden regime," Nancy Pelosi and the Select Committee. He also said US Attorney General Merrick Garland would be brought up on impeachment charges and removed from office.

