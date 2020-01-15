Ex-Trump Adviser Flynn Asks to Withdraw Guilty Plea on Lying to FBI Within Mueller Probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Former US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has requested the court to withdraw his plea of guilty for lying to FBI about his contacts with former Russian ambassador to the United States and postpone the upcoming hearing on his case till February.

"Michael T. Flynn ("Mr. Flynn") hereby moves to withdraw his plea because of the government's bad faith, vindictiveness, and breach of the plea agreement. See ECF No. 150. Mr. Flynn also requests a continuance of the sentencing date set for January 28, 2020, for thirty days or until February 27," the motion, filed by Flynn's attorneys with the US District Court for the District of Columbia and dated January 14, read.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about holding conversations with former Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, including regarding prospects for lifting US sanctions imposed on Russia.

Flynn originally agreed to cooperate with the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller into allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. The investigation found no evidence of collusion.