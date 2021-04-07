UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Trump Adviser Launches 'America First Legal' Group To Challenge Biden Administration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:14 PM

Ex-Trump Adviser Launches 'America First Legal' Group to Challenge Biden Administration

A former senior White House adviser during Donald Trump's presidency, Stephen Miller, on Wednesday launched a new legal group to sue Joe Biden's administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) A former senior White House adviser during Donald Trump's presidency, Stephen Miller, on Wednesday launched a new legal group to sue Joe Biden's administration.

"Today, I am proud to officially announce the launch of America First Legal to defend our principles and fight the lawless onslaught from the new Administration," Miller tweeted.

In a press release of the new group, America First Legal is described as a non-profit organization aimed at "combating the left's radical and lawless agenda." It is backed by Trump, as well as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and teamed up with Republican state attorneys general.

"Stephen Miller is a fearless, principled fighter for the America First movement. He has backbone, integrity and never gives up," Trump said, as quoted in the statement, adding that "conservatives and America First supporters badly need to catch up and turn the tables, which is why I applaud Stephen and Mark Meadows for rushing to fill this critical void.

"

The legal group will be working closely with attorneys, including Gene Hamilton, who served as a counselor to the attorney general at the Department of Justice and as a senior counselor to the secretary at the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump administration.

"For too long, conservative and traditionalist Americans have been outflanked, outspent, out-organized, and outmaneuvered by radical progressive legal organizations. It has been a years-long, one-sided legal assault," Miller said.

America First Legal was created counter to the prominent American Civil Liberty Union, which had filed 413 legal actions against the Trump administration.

Related Topics

White House Trump Hamilton From

Recent Stories

KP police resolves large number disputes, large sc ..

2 minutes ago

EU agency says AZ clot risk 'very rare' as nations ..

2 minutes ago

NHA continues ISO- 9001 certification for year 202 ..

2 minutes ago

Senior US Official Sees No Link Between IS-Affilia ..

2 minutes ago

Court seeks NAB's comments in Nawaz Sharif propert ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister calls on Army Chief

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.