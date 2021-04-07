Ex-Trump Adviser Launches 'America First Legal' Group to Challenge Biden Administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) A former senior White House adviser during Donald Trump's presidency, Stephen Miller, on Wednesday launched a new legal group to sue Joe Biden's administration.

"Today, I am proud to officially announce the launch of America First Legal to defend our principles and fight the lawless onslaught from the new Administration," Miller tweeted.

In a press release of the new group, America First Legal is described as a non-profit organization aimed at "combating the left's radical and lawless agenda." It is backed by Trump, as well as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and teamed up with Republican state attorneys general.

"Stephen Miller is a fearless, principled fighter for the America First movement. He has backbone, integrity and never gives up," Trump said, as quoted in the statement, adding that "conservatives and America First supporters badly need to catch up and turn the tables, which is why I applaud Stephen and Mark Meadows for rushing to fill this critical void.

"

The legal group will be working closely with attorneys, including Gene Hamilton, who served as a counselor to the attorney general at the Department of Justice and as a senior counselor to the secretary at the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump administration.

"For too long, conservative and traditionalist Americans have been outflanked, outspent, out-organized, and outmaneuvered by radical progressive legal organizations. It has been a years-long, one-sided legal assault," Miller said.

America First Legal was created counter to the prominent American Civil Liberty Union, which had filed 413 legal actions against the Trump administration.