Ex-Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Says FBI Arrested Him Despite Willingness to Cooperate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Peter Navarro, who served as economic adviser to former President Donald Trump, said the FBI arrested him in a spectacular manner while getting on an airplane despite having told the law enforcement agency he was willing to cooperate.

Navarro made the statement after a court hearing for being indicted for contempt of Congress and arrested after failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the US House Select Committee on the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"I spoke to the FBI agent who arrested me. I spoke to him Wednesday night. I said, 'Walter, whatever you need, you don't have to come banging on my door... I'm here to cooperate,'" Navarro said on Friday. "I was on my way to Nashville today.

.. Instead of coming to my door where I live, which by the way is right next to the FBI, instead of calling me and saying, 'Hey, we need you down at court, we've got a warrant for you' - I would've gladly come - what did they do? They intercepted me getting on the plane."

Navarro is challenging in court the legal authority of the Select Committee, which he claims broke legislative rules and is weaponizing its powers in a way that is unconstitutional.

Navarro also said he will be representing himself in court so as not to spend hundreds of thousands of Dollars in legal fees.

Navarro served as Trump's Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and as Policy Coordinator for the National Defense Production Act.