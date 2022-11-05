Ex-Trump Adviser Steven Bannon Appeals Conviction for Contempt of Congress - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon filed a notice of appeal to challenge his conviction for contempt of Congress, a court filing revealed.

"Defendant Stephen K. Bannon hereby gives notice that he appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit from the final judgment of conviction and sentence entered on October 21, 2022," the filing said on Friday.

Last month, Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison and fined $6,500 on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Judge Carl Nichols suspended Bannon's prison sentence until the appeals process is complete.

Bannon did not produce any documents in response to the subpoena, claiming executive privilege. The Justice Department had called for Nichols to sentence Bannon to six months in prison and impose a $200,000 fine.