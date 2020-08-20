UrduPoint.com
Ex-Trump Aide Bannon, 3 Others Arrested Over 'Build The Wall' Campaign - Justice Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:39 PM

President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon and three others have been arrested and accused of a conspiracy to defraud donors through a fundraising campaign to build the US-Mexico border wall, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon and three others have been arrested and accused of a conspiracy to defraud donors through a fundraising campaign to build the US-Mexico border wall, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Audrey Strauss, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Philip R. Bartlett, Inspector-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Postal Inspection Service, announced the unsealing of an indictment charging BRIAN KOLFAGE, STEPHEN BANNON, ANDREW BADOLATO, and TIMOTHY SHEA for their roles in defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign known as 'We Build the Wall' that raised more than $25 million," the release said.

"The defendants were arrested this morning."

Although the campaign promised donors that the funds would be used to build the wall, the defendants "secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of Dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle," the Justice Department said.

