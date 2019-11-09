Ex-Trump Aide Bolton Has Information Not Yet Addressed in Impeachment Inquiry - Lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton has relevant new information about conversations yet to come to light in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, Bolton's attorney Charles Cooper told House General Counsel Douglas Letter on Friday.

"Ambassador Bolton, who was the National Security Advisor to the President, and who was personally involved in many of the events, meetings, and conversations about which you have already received testimony, as well as many relevant meetings and conversations that have not yet been discussed in the testimonies thus far," Cooper said in a letter.

Cooper added that he wants a US judge to decide if Bolton and his former deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman should testify in defiance of the White House's directive not to.

Bolton did not appear for his scheduled testimony on Thursday, but his attorney told the House Intelligence committee that he will take legal action if the panel issues him a subpoena to force him to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

Last month, former Trump adviser on Russia Fiona Hill reportedly told House impeachment investigators during a closed-door testimony that Bolton was troubled by a meeting held on July 10 with other US administration officials, including US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, where they raised the issue of investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

In September, House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the US leader tried to press Kiev to probe alleged corruption of Hunter Biden, who was linked to Ukrainian energy company Burisma.