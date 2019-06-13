UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Trump Aides Gates, Flynn Subpoenaed To Testify To Congress

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:19 PM

Ex-Trump aides Gates, Flynn subpoenaed to testify to Congress

President Donald Trump's convicted former national security advisor Michael Flynn and former top campaign aide Rick Gates have been subpoenaed to testify to Congress, the House Intelligence Committee announced Thursday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :-President Donald Trump's convicted former national security advisor Michael Flynn and former top campaign aide Rick Gates have been subpoenaed to testify to Congress, the House Intelligence Committee announced Thursday.

Flynn and Gates, both key witnesses in the Russian meddling investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, were ordered to appear before the committee for their probe into security threats arising from links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Gates, who pleaded guilty to lying and to financial crimes, had earlier refused to voluntarily meet with the committee and supply documents.

Flynn, the former Pentagon intelligence chief who is awaiting sentencing on a charge of lying to investigators about his contacts with Russia, has also avoided testifying.

Both are being asked to take part in a series of televised hearings convened by Democratic committee chairman Adam Schiff that aim to present details of Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion with Russia to the public.

The principal aim of the initial hearings this week has been to undermine Trump's claim that there was nothing wrong with the contacts between members of his campaign team and Russians, including their effort to seek dirt on Trump's election rival Hillary Clinton.

Mueller's report documented numerous contacts, some of which appeared to be active collusion, but said he could not show evidence of a criminal conspiracy.

"As part of our oversight work, the House Intelligence Committee is continuing to examine the deep counterintelligence concerns raised in Special Counsel Mueller's report, and that requires speaking directly with the fact witnesses," Schiff said in a statement.

"The American people, and the Congress, deserve to hear directly from these two critical witnesses."

Related Topics

Election Russia Pentagon Hillary Clinton Trump Congress Criminals From Government Top

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak Inaugurates Sir Bani Yas Church ..

5 minutes ago

Oil prices surge on reported tanker attacks

1 minute ago

Brexit hardliner Johnson tops first-round vote for ..

1 minute ago

Father of APP's Chief Reporter passes away

1 minute ago

India can no longer hide crimes against humanity i ..

20 minutes ago

Teachers elected as NED University Senate Committe ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.