Ex-Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Says Released From Home Confinement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Attorney Michael Cohen said on Monday that he has been freed from home confinement after serving a three-year prison sentence for crimes related to his previous job as a personal lawyer of former President Donald Trump.

"My release today in no way negates the actions that I took at the direction of, and for the benefit of, Donald J. Trump. Nevertheless, I remain cognizant of my responsibilities and my release today. And today, I will not cease my commitment to law enforcement," Cohen said in remarks on his release outside of a US Federal court in New York.

Cohen said he will continue to provide information, testimony, documents and full cooperation on all ongoing investigations to ensure that other individuals are held responsible and that no one is above the law.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to financial crimes, lying to Congress and to campaign finance violations related to payments to two women who claimed they were involved in romantic affairs with Trump.

He began serving his three-year prison sentence in May of 2019 but was released to home confinement in May of 2020 as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the prison system.

The attorney was then returned to prison in July of 2020 after being photographed having a meal with his wife and another couple outside a restaurant near his apartment in violation of the terms of his furlough from prison.

Cohen had posted messages on social media about plans to publish a book on Trump. A US federal judge ordered his release from prison in July of 2020 after ruling that the government detained him in retaliation for his plan to publish a book critical of the former US president.