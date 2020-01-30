Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Carter Page Files Lawsuit Against DNC Over Steele Dossier - Reports

Former Trump campaign aide Carter Page has filed a lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the law firm Perkins Coie LLP over the so-called Steele dossier, US media reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Former Trump campaign aide Carter Page has filed a lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the law firm Perkins Coie LLP over the so-called Steele dossier, US media reported on Thursday.

Page's lawsuit is represented by Pierce, the global managing partner of Pierce Bainbridge Beck price & Hecht LLP, Fox news reported. The lawsuit was filed in US Federal court in the state of Illinois because Page's attorneys allege Perkins Coie's Chicago office established ties with Fusion GPS, the firm behind the Steele dossier.

"The suit alleges that the DNC, Perkins Coie and partners Marc Elias and Michael Sussman used false information, misrepresentations and other misconduct to direct the power of the international intelligence apparatus and the media industry against" Page in order "to further their political agenda," the report said.

The Steele dossier is a DNC-paid intelligence report containing allegations of misconduct, conspiracy and co-operation between the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 US presidential election.

Earlier in January, the US Justice Department concluded that the FBI improperly obtained warrants from the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) court to spy on Page.

The FISA court document sets a January 28 deadline for the FBI to explain a delay in collecting material related to the surveillance of Page and how the data has been being handled.

A December 2019 report by the Justice Department's Inspector General documents noted at least 17 instances in which the FBI misled the FISA court in obtaining four warrants to spy on Page.

The document was signed by FISA Court Presiding Judge James Boasberg.

In April, the final report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia investigation said it did not find evidence to determine a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 US presidential election.

In May 2018, Trump asked the Justice Department to find out if the FBI interfered in his presidential campaign through surveillance carried out by moles under the FISA warrant process.