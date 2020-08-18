UrduPoint.com
Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Roger Stone Drops Appeal Of Felony Convictions - Court Filing

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Roger Stone Drops Appeal of Felony Convictions - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) President Donald Trump's longtime confidant and former aide Roger Stone has asked a court to drop his challenges to his seven felony convictions, a court document showed.

"I respectfully request that the Court grant the accompanying motion to dismiss my appeal," Stone said in a motion filed late Monday night at the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Trump last month used his presidential powers to commute Stone's 40-month prison sentence and $20,000 fine, but stopped short of fully pardoning him. 

However, on Monday, Trump said would issue a pardon for a "very important" person on Tuesday.  He gave few hints of the identity of the person he plans to pardon, but said that it would not be whistle-blower Edward Snowden or his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Stone is one of six Trump associates who were convicted following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling, calling them unfounded.

The charges against Stone stem largely from accusations that he made false statements to the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee concerning his contacts with the organization WikiLeaks. He was sentenced to 40 months in jail for obstructing the probe.

