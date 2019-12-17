Ex-Trump Campaign Official Gates Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail, 3 Years Probation - Reports

The US court sentenced on Tuesday former Trump campaign official Rick Gates to serving 45 days in jail and three years' probation, the Washington Post reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The US court sentenced on Tuesday former Trump campaign official Rick Gates to serving 45 days in jail and three years' probation, the Washington Post reported.

