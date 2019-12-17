Ex-Trump Campaign Official Gates Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail, 3 Years Probation - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:52 PM

The US court sentenced on Tuesday former Trump campaign official Rick Gates to serving 45 days in jail and three years' probation, the Washington Post reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The US court sentenced on Tuesday former Trump campaign official Rick Gates to serving 45 days in jail and three years' probation, the Washington Post reported.

"Rick Gates sentenced to 45 days in jail, 3 years' probation for conspiracy and lying toi the FBI in Mueller probe," the newspaper said via Twitter.

