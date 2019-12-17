Ex-Trump Campaign Official Gates Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail, 3 Years' Probation- Reports

The US court sentenced on Tuesday former Trump campaign official Rick Gates to serving 45 days in jail and three years' probation, the Washington Post reported

"Rick Gates sentenced to 45 days in jail, 3 years' probation for conspiracy and lying to the FBI in Mueller probe," the newspaper said via Twitter.

Gates will serve the jail term on weekends and was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine, according to media reports.�

The sentencing comes after Gates made a plea bargain with special counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in the 2016 election, and cooperated with prosecutors.�

Gates pleaded guilty of making false statements and being engaged in a conspiracy against the United States for failing to disclose political consulting work he did in Ukraine.

Prosecutors asked US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson for a lenient sentence because gates had extensively cooperated.

US President Donald Trump repeatedly dismissed accusations of collusion as completely untrue in a process which he called a witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the result of the 2016 election.

Russia has denied interfering in the US election, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the electoral loss of Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton as well as to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.