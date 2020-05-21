Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen to Be Released Thursday Over COVID-19 Concerns - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is expected to be released from prison on Thursday to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest as the coronavirus continues to spread in US jails, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Cohen will be leaving the facility in New York state on furlough tomorrow, pending processing for home confinement, the report said on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The move comes shortly after former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was released from prison for similar reasons. The development sparked outrage among civil rights activists who have complained there are two justice systems - one for the rich, white and powerful - and another for the rest of the country.

Cohen was convicted on campaign finance charges tied to hush payments he made to an adult movie actress on behalf of Trump.