Ex-Trump Lawyer Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law In Washington, DC - Court Documents

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:50 AM

Ex-Trump Lawyer Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law in Washington, DC - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Former President Donald Trump's ex-attorney Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in Washington, DC, court documents revealed.

"ORDERED pursuant to DC Bar Rule XI, § 11(d), that the respondent is suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia pending final disposition of this proceeding, effective on the date of entry of this order," the District of Columbia Court of Appeals said on Wednesday.

The court documents said Giuliani's suspension in Washington will be in effect pending the outcome to his license suspension in the state of New York, which was due to his role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and for pushing lies about voter fraud.

The 77-year-old Giuliani helped lead Trump's legal challenge to the election won by President Joe Biden, arguing that the vote had been rife with fraud and that counting machines had been rigged. The appellate division of the Supreme Court in New York, hearing the motion brought to de-license Guiliani over the matter, agreed that he had acted without merit.

Giuliani, admitted to the state bar in New York in 1969, was named US Attorney in Manhattan in 1983 and worked for the Justice Department during the Reagan administration. He also served as mayor of New York City for eight years, rising to national prominence during September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the city.

