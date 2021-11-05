UrduPoint.com

Ex-Trump Official Arrives In Congress Testify Before Panel On January 6 Riot - Reports

Trump-era Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark arrived at the US Capitol on Friday morning for an interview with the US House Select Committee on the events on January 6, a video broadcast by CNN showed

The Select Committee announced in October that they issued a subpoena for Clark due to his alleged involvement in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The subpoena sought a deposition testimony and records from Clark.

The subpoena was prompted by a US Senate Judiciary Committee report that found evidence Clark was involved in efforts to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election while serving in his position at the Justice Department.

Subpoenas have also been issued to organizers of the January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally, individuals associated with the president's rally at the Ellipse in Washington, DC on the same day, as well as four individuals connected with Trump.

Trump is currently engaged in a lawsuit over presidential records requested by the Select Committee, the release of which Trump is seeking to halt on the basis of executive privilege.

US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan heard arguments from Trump and the government's legal teams during a hearing on Thursday. Chutkan said she would issue her ruling and opinion "expeditiously."

