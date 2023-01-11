UrduPoint.com

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg Sentenced To 5 Months For Tax Fraud - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg Sentenced to 5 Months for Tax Fraud - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail in connection to his tax fraud case, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Weisselberg is expected to begin serving his sentence immediately at the notorious New York City jail located on Rikers Island, the report said.

In August, Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 counts, including tax fraud, conspiracy and grand larceny, and a payment of $2 million in back taxes, interest and penalties, the report said.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors, which required his testimony in the tax evasion trial of the Trump Organization.

The former CFO acknowledged in court that he hid payments from the company for his car, luxury apartment and other personal expenses.

Weisselberg also testified that he and other executives received bonus payments as if they were independent contractors.

Related Topics

Jail Company Trump Car New York August From Million Court

Recent Stories

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 1 ..

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 11th pan-UAE breast cancer awar ..

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; Publishing Business Group

48 minutes ago
 Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in Octob ..

Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in October 2022

1 hour ago
 Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics ..

Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Bulgaria

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chief of Army Staff

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.