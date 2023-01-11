Ex-Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg Sentenced to 5 Months for Tax Fraud - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail in connection to his tax fraud case, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Weisselberg is expected to begin serving his sentence immediately at the notorious New York City jail located on Rikers Island, the report said.

In August, Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 counts, including tax fraud, conspiracy and grand larceny, and a payment of $2 million in back taxes, interest and penalties, the report said.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors, which required his testimony in the tax evasion trial of the Trump Organization.

The former CFO acknowledged in court that he hid payments from the company for his car, luxury apartment and other personal expenses.

Weisselberg also testified that he and other executives received bonus payments as if they were independent contractors.