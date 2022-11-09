Ex-Trump Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders Projected to Win Arkansas Governor Race - AP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Press Secretary under former US President Donald Trump, is projected to win the Arkansas gubernatorial election, the Associated Press said.

Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, is set to beat Democratic challenger Chris Jones to become the first female governor of Arkansas.

Sanders served as White House Press Secretary under the Trump administration from July 2017 to July 2019. She also served as Deputy Press Secretary to Sean Spicer from January 2017 to July 2017.

Sanders was the third woman in US history to serve as White House Press Secretary.

Voting and tabulation continues across the United States to determine control of both chambers of Congress, as well as a number of statewide positions.