Ex-Trump White House Lawyer Eric Herschmann Subpoenaed in Fed January 6 Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) A Federal grand jury investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol building has subpoenaed former Trump White House attorney Eric Herschmann, Politico reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said the grand jury is seeking certain records and testimony from Herschmann related to the probe.

A spokesperson for Herschmann declined to comment on the matter and so did the Justice Department, the report added.

Herschmann was not part of the White House counsel's office but he did provide Trump with legal advice, the report said.

Herschmann is known to have pushed back against Trump advisers who supported efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to the report.