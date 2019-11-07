Ex-Twitter Employees Accused of Spying for Saudis Face 10 Years in Prison - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The two former Twitter employees and a Saudi national could face a prison sentence of at least ten years after they were charged for spying on behalf of Saudi Arabia, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"If convicted, all three defendants face maximum statutory sentence of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine for acting as an agent of a foreign government without notification to the Attorney General," the release said. "In addition, [Ahmed] Abouammo faces an additional 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for destroying, altering, or falsifying records."

The Justice Department pointed out that between November 2014 to May 2015, Saudi national Ahmed Almutairi and other Saudi officials convinced Abouammo, a US citizen, and Ali Alzabarah, a Saudi citizen, to use their employee credentials to gain access to private data from Twitter accounts critical of the Saudi government, the release said.

The private user information sought by the Saudi Royal Family included email addresses, phone numbers, IP addresses and dates of birth, the release said.

This information could have been used to identify and locate Twitter users who posted messages against the Saudi government, the release added.

According to the indictment, Abuammo accessed data on three Twitter users, one of whom was described as a prominent critic of the royal family with over one million followers.

Alzabarah gained access to more than 6,000 Twitter accounts at the request of Saudi Arabia, the release said.

On Tuesday, Abouammo was arrested in Seattle and Alzabarah and Almutairi are believed to be in Saudi Arabia, the release added.