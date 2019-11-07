UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Twitter Employees Accused Of Spying For Saudis Face 10 Years In Prison - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Ex-Twitter Employees Accused of Spying for Saudis Face 10 Years in Prison - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The two former Twitter employees and a Saudi national could face a prison sentence of at least ten years after they were charged for spying on behalf of Saudi Arabia, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"If convicted, all three defendants face maximum statutory sentence of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine for acting as an agent of a foreign government without notification to the Attorney General," the release said. "In addition, [Ahmed] Abouammo faces an additional 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for destroying, altering, or falsifying records."

The Justice Department pointed out that between November 2014 to May 2015, Saudi national Ahmed Almutairi and other Saudi officials convinced Abouammo, a US citizen, and Ali Alzabarah, a Saudi citizen, to use their employee credentials to gain access to private data from Twitter accounts critical of the Saudi government, the release said.

The private user information sought by the Saudi Royal Family included email addresses, phone numbers, IP addresses and dates of birth, the release said.

This information could have been used to identify and locate Twitter users who posted messages against the Saudi government, the release added.

According to the indictment, Abuammo accessed data on three Twitter users, one of whom was described as a prominent critic of the royal family with over one million followers.

Alzabarah gained access to more than 6,000 Twitter accounts at the request of Saudi Arabia, the release said.

On Tuesday, Abouammo was arrested in Seattle and Alzabarah and Almutairi are believed to be in Saudi Arabia, the release added.

Related Topics

Twitter Fine Saudi Seattle Saudi Arabia May November 2015 Family All From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National ..

30 minutes ago

US Opens Bahrain Command Center for Military Ships ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African Foreign ..

45 minutes ago

45 minutes ago

UAE committed to strengthening cooperation with in ..

45 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Ma ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.