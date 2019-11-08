Ex-UEFA chief Platini demands back pay and legal fees

Former UEFA president Michel Platini is taking action to obtain substantial amounts of back pay as well as a bonus and legal fees, he told AFP on Friday

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Former UEFA president Michel Platini is taking action to obtain substantial amounts of back pay as well as a bonus and legal fees, he told AFP on Friday.

According to sources close to Platini, whose four-year suspension from football ended in October, the former France international is seeking to recoup around 7.

2 million Euros ($7.9 million), including 5.5 million euros in back pay.

Platini did not confirm the amounts.