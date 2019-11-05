Ex-UK Chancellor Hammond Quits General Election Race

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Former UK Chancellor Philip Hammond on Tuesday announced his intention to stand down at the general election on December 12.

Hammond was among 21 Tories which have opposed a no-deal Brexit and were subsequently excluded from the party by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meaning that they will not be able to run as Conservative candidates in the election.

"It is with great sadness that I am today announcing my decision to stand down as Member of Parliament for Runnymede & Weybridge at the forthcoming General Election," Hammond posted on Twitter.

In a letter that he attached to the post, he said that he was faced with "an acute dilemma" when he learned about the forthcoming general election: to either remain a member of the Conservative party and be unable to run for the election or withdraw from the party and run as an Independent candidate against an official Conservative party candidate.

"I remain a Conservative and I cannot, therefore, embark upon a course of action that would represent a direct challenge in a General Election to the party I have supported all my life," Hammond wrote.

At the same time, he stressed his belief that Brexit must be delivered through a comprehensive trade agreement with the European Union to protect jobs and prosperity of the people in the UK.

More than 60 incumbent lawmakers have already announced plans to not run for the general election, among them House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, who served as the MP for Buckingham since 1997.