Ex-UK Deputy Prime Minister Raab to Resign as MP at Next General Election - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Former UK Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab is expected to stand down as a member of parliament at the next general election and is set to continue to carry out his duties and support the Conservative campaign, The Telegraph reported, citing Raab's letter.

The next general election in the United Kingdom is scheduled to take place no later than January 2025.

"I am writing to let you know of my decision to step down at the next General Election. It has been a huge honour to represent the Conservatives, since 2010, in this wonderful constituency. Thank you for your steadfast support and tireless efforts, alongside all the teamwork and hard graft put in by our superb officers, councillors and members," Raab said in a letter to Peter Szanto, chairman of the Esher and Walton Conservative Association, informing him of his decision on May 19, as quoted by the newspaper.

Raab vowed to continue to carry out all his responsibilities to his constituents, and "provide every support in campaigning", to facilitate the Conservatives' election victory, which the party "can do under this Prime Minister's leadership," as quoted by The Telegraph.

In April, Raab decided to resign following an investigation into allegations against him of inappropriate behavior with civil servants. However, the probe did not find anything specifically illegal in Raab's behavior that would violate the UK's Equality Act, which protects people from discrimination in the workplace.

In November 2022, Raab received three complaints from his former employees accusing him of "creating a culture of fear" and bullying his subordinates. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak subsequently agreed to Raab's request to investigate the matter, saying it was "the right course of action." In January, at least 24 UK civil servants reportedly filed formal complaints against Raab.