UrduPoint.com

Ex-UK Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi Endorses Johnson For Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Ex-UK Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi Endorses Johnson for Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Nadhim Zahawi, who briefly served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in Boris Johnson's government before he stepped down earlier this year, endorsed the former prime minister for a second term.

Zahawi was appointed as finance minister on July 5 and urged Johnson to resign on July 7, citing the partygate scandal. Zahawi then announced his bid for prime minster but dropped out of race, having failed to secure the required minimum of Conservative votes.

"I'm backing Boris. He got the big calls right, whether it was ordering more vaccines ahead of more waves of covid, arming Ukraine early against the advice of some, or stepping down for the sake of unity. But now, Britain needs him back," Zahawi said on Twitter.

Zahawi said he "saw a preview of what Boris 2.0 would look like" during his chancellorship.

"He was contrite & honest about his mistakes. He'd learned from those mistakes how he could run No10 & the country better.

With a unified team behind him, he is the one to lead us to victory & prosperity," the ex-finance minister said.

On Saturday, Johnson garnered the support of 100 Conservative Party lawmakers, necessary to take part in race to 10 Downing Street.

Johnson became prime minister in July 2019 and stepped down in September 2022 on the back of multiple scandals over parties at his office during COVID-19 lockdowns. He was succeeded by Liz Truss, who survived only 44 days before resigning on October 20 after a series of controversial economic policy decisions.

Truss became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history. She will remain in office until her successor is elected. Johnson and former UK finance minister Rishi Sunak are considered two top contenders of the Conservative Party leadership and subsequent prime minister's role. The vote is scheduled for October 27.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Ukraine Vote Twitter Lead United Kingdom July September October 2019 From Government Top Race Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bowl first

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.