Ex-UK Finance Minister Nigel Lawson Dies Aged 91 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Nigel Lawson, who served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's cabinet in the 1980s, has passed away at the age of 91, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, following the news about Lawson's death, expressed condolences to his family and friends and called Lawson "a transformational Chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others."

"One of the first things I did as Chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk," Sunak said in a tweet.

Lawson headed the UK Treasury under Thatcher from 1983 to 1989.

