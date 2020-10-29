UrduPoint.com
Ex-UK Labour Leader Corbyn Suspended From Party Over Anti-Semitism Comments - Spokesman

Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the UK Labour Party, has been suspended from the party pending investigation for comments he made following the publication of a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) into allegations of anti-Semitism, a party spokesman said on Thursday, as reported by domestic media outlets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the UK Labour Party, has been suspended from the party pending investigation for comments he made following the publication of a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) into allegations of anti-Semitism, a party spokesman said on Thursday, as reported by domestic media outlets.

Earlier in the day, the EHRC published a lengthy report following its investigation into claims of anti-Semitism within the Labour Party under Corbyn's leadership from 2015 to 2020. The commission found that the party was responsible for unlawful acts of anti-Semitism, although Corbyn on Thursday said in a statement on Facebook that the matter was "dramatically overstated for political reasons.

"In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation. He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party," a Labour spokesman said, as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.

The current Labour leader, Keir Starmer, said that Thursday was a "day of shame" for the Labour Party following the publication of the EHRC's report.�

