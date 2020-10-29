UrduPoint.com
Ex-UK Labour Leader Corbyn Suspended From Party Over Anti-Semitism Comments - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:55 PM

Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the UK Labour Party, has been suspended from the party pending investigation for comments he made following the publication of a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) into allegations of anti-Semitism, a party spokesman said on Thursday, as reported by domestic media outlets

Earlier in the day, the EHRC published a lengthy report following its investigation into claims of anti-Semitism within the Labour Party under Corbyn's leadership from 2015 to 2020. The commission found that the party was responsible for unlawful acts of anti-Semitism, although Corbyn on Thursday said in a statement on Facebook that the matter was "dramatically overstated for political reasons."

"In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation.

He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party," a Labour spokesman said, as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.

Following the announcement, Corbyn took to Twitter to say that he would contest his suspension.

"I will strongly contest the political intervention to suspend me," the former Labour leader wrote.

Corbyn added that he stood firmly against all forms of racism, and that people who have denied the allegations of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party are "wrong."

The current Labour leader, Keir Starmer, said that Thursday was a "day of shame" for the Labour Party following the publication of the EHRC's report.

