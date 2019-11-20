UrduPoint.com
Ex-UK Lawmaker Dubs Johnson, Corbyn 'Dull, Boring And Quite Untrustworthy' After TV Debate

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:46 PM

Ex-UK Lawmaker Dubs Johnson, Corbyn 'Dull, Boring and Quite Untrustworthy' After TV Debate

The debate between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the Conservative party and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour party before the upcoming parliamentary elections in the United Kingdom left voters disappointed and even more confused about both of them, Steven Woolfe, a former member of the European Parliament for North West England, told Sputnik on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The debate between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the Conservative party and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour party before the upcoming parliamentary elections in the United Kingdom left voters disappointed and even more confused about both of them, Steven Woolfe, a former member of the European Parliament for North West England, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The first debate ahead of the election was streamed on ITV. It had Johnson and Corbyn come up neck-and-neck, with 51 percent to 49 percent of support, respectively, according to a YouGov poll. Woolfe told Sputnik that he watched the debate in a room full of Northern and Welsh voters.

"We have heard this all before, we do not believe any of them and they were both dull, boring and quite untrustworthy," Woolfe said.

According to the former lawmaker, Johnson and Corbyn gave people little help in determining whom to vote for as they both sounded the same and made very generic, stereotypical statements.

"I felt the whole debate last night was uninspiring, insipid and just lacked honesty and any feeling that politicians could reach out to the general public. And I felt that they were just going through the motions, and I am not surprised people are having trouble reaching a decision on who is better than the other as they just sounded the same," Woolfe continued.

The debate left him with an impression that the United Kingdom "is not going to get a proper Brexit," with Johnson and Corbyn each insisting on their party's agenda - more freedom of people's movement post Brexit for the Labour and a customs union through a free trade agreement for the Conservative.

